UGAS Price Hits $0.0666 (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, UGAS has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. UGAS has a market cap of $11.44 million and $1.82 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS token can now be purchased for about $0.0666 or 0.00000818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00039220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.46 or 0.05375483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000426 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000200 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00015946 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io.

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

