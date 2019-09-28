ugChain Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges (UGC)

ugChain (CURRENCY:UGC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last week, ugChain has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. ugChain has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $193,291.00 worth of ugChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ugChain token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ugChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00038682 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $442.55 or 0.05413097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000425 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000197 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00015626 BTC.

ugChain Profile

UGC is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. ugChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,842,039 tokens. ugChain’s official Twitter account is @ugChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ugChain is /r/ugChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ugChain is medium.com/@ugChainOfficial. The official website for ugChain is www.ugchain.com.

Buying and Selling ugChain

ugChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ugChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ugChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ugChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ugChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ugChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.