Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPLC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPLC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ultra Petroleum Corp. is an energy company. It engaged in domestic natural gas and oil exploration, development and production. Ultra Petroleum Corp. is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Ultra Petroleum alerts:

NASDAQ UPLC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,536. Ultra Petroleum has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $2.04.

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.80 million.

In other Ultra Petroleum news, CFO David W. Honeyfield purchased 300,000 shares of Ultra Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.13 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 545,000 shares of company stock valued at $84,800.

Ultra Petroleum Company Profile

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyomingthe Pinedale and Jonah fields.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultra Petroleum (UPLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.