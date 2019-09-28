Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.00 target price on shares of Umpqua and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Umpqua stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $348.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.90 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 57.53%.

In other Umpqua news, EVP Torran B. Nixon sold 5,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $81,188.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis Machuca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $167,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,388.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,523 shares of company stock worth $369,680. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Umpqua by 3,046.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Umpqua by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

