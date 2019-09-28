Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Short Interest Update

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,100 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 479,200 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of UFI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.18. 90,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,073. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Unifi has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a market cap of $410.11 million, a P/E ratio of 170.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Unifi had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $179.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Unifi will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

In other Unifi news, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $55,532.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,264,081.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Spring Master Fund L. Valueact acquired 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $2,162,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 228,841 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,065. Insiders own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unifi by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,574,000 after buying an additional 69,638 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Unifi by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,298,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after buying an additional 167,500 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unifi by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 53,089 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unifi by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 210,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unifi by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

