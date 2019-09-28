Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. EPR Properties accounts for approximately 2.8% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.76% of EPR Properties worth $44,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 8.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 259,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,926,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

In related news, Director Robert J. Druten sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $219,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.56. 22,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,846. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $62.75 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.98.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $175.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.46 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

