Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $826,000 Stock Position in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,265 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Tivity Health worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TVTY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 300.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,771,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,653,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,536 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,600,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,877 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,103,000 after purchasing an additional 681,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 709,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 470,784 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TVTY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 368,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,856. Tivity Health Inc has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Tivity Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

