Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $8,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFF. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 175.2% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 64.0% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

PFF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.41. 2,541,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,747. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.87.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.