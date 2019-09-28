Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 124,054 Shares of Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 464,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,054 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 1.77% of Blink Charging worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

BLNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ThinkEquity started coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

BLNK stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 80,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,647. The firm has a market cap of $69.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 4.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. Blink Charging Co has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.71 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 58.19% and a negative net margin of 309.42%. Research analysts predict that Blink Charging Co will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.