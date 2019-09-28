Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 232,867 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 232,867 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.15% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $483,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $2,527,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 467.6% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARWR shares. TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.96. 782,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,898. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $42.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Perry sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Perry sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $2,890,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,496,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,895 shares of company stock worth $7,442,639. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

