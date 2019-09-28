Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,813 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities makes up about 2.0% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of AvalonBay Communities worth $31,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 575.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.27. 689,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,238. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.52. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $167.01 and a twelve month high of $216.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $577.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.69 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 41.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 67.56%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $428,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.11, for a total transaction of $537,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,499. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $217.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.87.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

