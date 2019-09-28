Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 652 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in State Street by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 547,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,670,000 after purchasing an additional 111,924 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in State Street by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at $877,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of State Street from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.95.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.80. 1,590,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,865. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O acquired 7,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.43 per share, with a total value of $353,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,461.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $577,375 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

