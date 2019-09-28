UNITE Group’s (UTG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of UNITE Group (LON:UTG) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UTG. Barclays started coverage on UNITE Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UNITE Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,050 ($13.72).

Get UNITE Group alerts:

Shares of LON UTG opened at GBX 1,086 ($14.19) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. UNITE Group has a 52 week low of GBX 793 ($10.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,099 ($14.36). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,045.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 981.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a GBX 10.25 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. UNITE Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

In other UNITE Group news, insider Richard Akers acquired 2,000 shares of UNITE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,042 ($13.62) per share, with a total value of £20,840 ($27,231.15).

About UNITE Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for UNITE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UNITE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.