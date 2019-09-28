united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,850 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. Facebook accounts for 0.2% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Facebook by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB stock traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.59. 6,780,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,873,201. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $192,311.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $10,732,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,935,572 shares of company stock valued at $545,402,788 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.92.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

