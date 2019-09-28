United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 12,881 FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,881 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the second quarter worth about $95,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 214.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $83,939.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 411,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,934.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 10,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $139,877.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FEYE traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $13.17. 59,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,877. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01. FireEye Inc has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $20.61.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information security company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.45 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FireEye Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FEYE. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 target price on shares of FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 target price on shares of FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

