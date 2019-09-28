United Services Automobile Association Acquires 44,575 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,575 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.08% of Waste Management worth $39,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Waste Management by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 360,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,539,000 after purchasing an additional 113,173 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 45,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Waste Management by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 33,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $9,823,424.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,963,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $34,278.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,361 shares of company stock valued at $11,374,563. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.59. 1,693,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,747. The firm has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.61. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.22 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.81%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

