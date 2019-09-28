United Services Automobile Association Acquires 64,776 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,543 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,776 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.18% of Electronic Arts worth $52,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 86.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.64.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.73, for a total transaction of $46,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $61,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,074 shares of company stock valued at $8,425,237 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $95.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,994. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.55 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 42.75%. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

