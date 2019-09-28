United Services Automobile Association Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,893 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Tesla were worth $41,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,664 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $396.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Nord/LB reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Tesla to $337.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $230.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.09.

In related news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.45, for a total value of $3,456,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,305,765.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $38,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,073. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $242.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,116,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096,139. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $379.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -7.51 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.