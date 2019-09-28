United Services Automobile Association Lowers Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,281,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 113,267 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $50,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,319,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,051,000 after buying an additional 44,501 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,451,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,194,000 after buying an additional 259,818 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 18,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 74,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.51. 9,610,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,304,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The company has a market cap of $233.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.61.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $241 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CLSA raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

