United Services Automobile Association Sells 13,486 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 365,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,486 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $58,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,076,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,699,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,314,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,325 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3,379.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 869,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,203,000 after purchasing an additional 844,331 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,058,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,570,000 after purchasing an additional 831,339 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

GPN traded down $3.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.84. 2,436,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Global Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $175.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.68. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $116,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,735.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $99,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,529.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,673,358. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.47.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

