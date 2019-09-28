United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management decreased its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,865 shares during the period. United Technologies makes up 1.5% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.62. 114,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,558. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $100.48 and a one year high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.67.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 19,542 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $2,605,925.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,818,901.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,123 shares of company stock worth $13,787,015 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

