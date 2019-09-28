Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,728 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.43% of Universal Health Services worth $50,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,521,065 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $872,323,000 after acquiring an additional 47,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,927,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,034,000 after buying an additional 20,362 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 35.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,630,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $186,717,000 after buying an additional 423,960 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 27.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,250,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,008,000 after buying an additional 266,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,098,311 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $146,921,000 after buying an additional 49,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

NYSE UHS opened at $146.83 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.79 and a twelve month high of $157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.41.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Universal Health Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

In other news, EVP Marvin G. Pember sold 16,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $2,496,271.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Hotz sold 7,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,081,805.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,022,497.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $145.00 price target on Universal Health Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.53.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.