University of Notre Dame DU Lac Boosts Stock Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL)

University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares during the period. University of Notre Dame DU Lac owned approximately 0.23% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 61.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $134.00 target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $126.00 target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.11.

Shares of MDGL traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $85.13. The stock had a trading volume of 170,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.75 and a 200 day moving average of $104.27. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $222.29.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.06). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

