University of Notre Dame DU Lac Buys 162,168 Shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)

University of Notre Dame DU Lac boosted its stake in shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 150.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,168 shares during the quarter. The Medicines makes up approximately 2.2% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. University of Notre Dame DU Lac owned about 0.34% of The Medicines worth $9,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,836,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,119,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in The Medicines by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,470,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in The Medicines by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDCO shares. Roth Capital set a $72.00 target price on shares of The Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Chardan Capital set a $90.00 target price on shares of The Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of The Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Medicines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDCO traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,657,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,296. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45. The Medicines Company has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $51.93.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Medicines Company will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Rodin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

