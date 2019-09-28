University of Notre Dame DU Lac Has $17.14 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

University of Notre Dame DU Lac lessened its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,971 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group accounts for 3.9% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $17,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 260,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 147,188 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 202,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 138,808 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,932,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,755,000 after purchasing an additional 589,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.05. 1,548,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average is $36.18. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $42.68.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 78,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $3,135,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,975.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,667.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,300 shares of company stock worth $5,619,725 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACGL. UBS Group increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.04.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

