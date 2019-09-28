University of Notre Dame DU Lac Purchases 16,742 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,742 shares during the period. University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $469,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Incyte by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 142,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Incyte by 8.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 297,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,241,000 after purchasing an additional 22,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $76,633.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,183 shares of company stock valued at $9,094,694 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.30.

INCY traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.82. 1,056,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,103. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $89.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Incyte had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $529.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.