University of Notre Dame DU Lac Purchases New Shares in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

University of Notre Dame DU Lac purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 181,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,104,000. E*TRADE Financial comprises about 1.8% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETFC. United Bank increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 28,881 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 754,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,011,000 after purchasing an additional 74,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 5,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $230,824.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,728.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 53,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,420,925.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,739,003.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETFC stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $43.26. 2,814,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,180. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $54.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.35 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

E*TRADE Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays raised their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on E*TRADE Financial to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.96.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.