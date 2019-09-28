US Bancorp DE Buys 18,898 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 377.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,898 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,187,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,139,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 89,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BAB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,284. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.25.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.0968 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.