US Bancorp DE Buys 252 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 56.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 258,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,079,000 after purchasing an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,640,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 20.8% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 452,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,272,000 after purchasing an additional 77,882 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 12.7% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 487,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,518,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 63.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 93,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 36,523 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $97.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,367 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $872,536.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ben Sutherland sold 10,206 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total transaction of $934,359.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,669.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,970 shares of company stock worth $8,170,499. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

POWI stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,636. Power Integrations Inc has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $102.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.77.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $102.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

