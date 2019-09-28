US Bancorp DE Has $737,000 Stock Position in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth $19,343,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 41,638 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 86,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 620,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,442,000 after buying an additional 146,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 684,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,779,000 after buying an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENV stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $57.13. 5,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Envestnet Inc has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $73.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average of $65.93.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $227.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Envestnet from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.30.

In other Envestnet news, COO Joshua Mayer sold 6,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $386,368.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judson Bergman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $1,086,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,020,284.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,321 shares of company stock valued at $10,862,038 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

