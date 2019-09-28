US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 687,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,534,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 192.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 535,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,896,000 after buying an additional 352,526 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 21.5% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 366,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,433,000 after buying an additional 64,820 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 169,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,366,000 after buying an additional 18,177 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVGW stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,963. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.52 and a 1 year high of $101.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calavo Growers news, insider James E. Gibson sold 10,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $1,029,914.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,481.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lecil E. Cole sold 34,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $3,236,599.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 368,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,940,293.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,198 shares of company stock worth $6,361,521. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

CVGW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Calavo Growers from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

