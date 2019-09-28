US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 82.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 539,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 243,097 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at $894,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 31,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the second quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 52.0% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 68,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

HTLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

In other Heartland Express news, Director Larry J. Gordon sold 44,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $994,161.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,705,877.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $21.30. 4,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.77. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.93 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.