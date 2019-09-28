US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 302.9% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at about $576,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LILAK traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $17.32. 305,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,977. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $982.90 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

