US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 9,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDIV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.94. 327,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,068. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.44.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th.

