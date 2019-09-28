US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 34.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 3,500 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $279,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,339.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.88. The stock had a trading volume of 57,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.96. Lamar Advertising Co has a twelve month low of $64.51 and a twelve month high of $84.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.64.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.42). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $448.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

