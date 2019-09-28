US Bancorp DE Sells 4,919 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1,375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOK has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Charter Equity raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Danske upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “underweight” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.79.

NYSE:NOK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.04. 20,225,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,583,818. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.28.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

