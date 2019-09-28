US Bancorp DE Sells 813 Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cubic were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CUB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cubic by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,084,000 after acquiring an additional 50,542 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cubic by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cubic by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cubic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cubic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CUB traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.24. The stock had a trading volume of 326,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,633. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.76 and its 200 day moving average is $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. Cubic Co. has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $74.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Cubic had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CUB shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Cubic in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cubic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

