US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,582,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393,207 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.18% of US Foods worth $92,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USFD. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of US Foods by 2,800.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of US Foods by 14.3% during the second quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 263.1% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE USFD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.42. 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,377. US Foods Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.63%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on US Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on US Foods from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.