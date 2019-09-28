US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. focuses on the exploration and development of gold properties. The Company develops gold projects primarily in the States of Nevada and Wyoming. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on USAU. ValuEngine raised shares of US Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.70 price target on shares of US Gold in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of USAU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. 100,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,524. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. US Gold has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.98.

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that US Gold will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in US Gold stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.16% of US Gold worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

