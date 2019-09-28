Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Raised to $281.00 at Deutsche Bank

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from $261.00 to $281.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Vail Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts to $247.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $240.46.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $236.98 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $179.60 and a 1 year high of $286.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $244.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

