Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to post earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.27 and the lowest is $2.06. Valmont Industries posted earnings of $1.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year earnings of $8.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.14). Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $700.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

VMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

In related news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total value of $97,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark C. Jaksich sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $1,028,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,214.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $138.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,109. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $146.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

