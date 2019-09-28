ValuEngine Downgrades Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Atlantic American from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Shares of AAME opened at $2.77 on Friday. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $43.13 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Atlantic American as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.