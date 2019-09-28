ValuEngine Lowers Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.06.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.65. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $14.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.97.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). The business had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.14 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 336.41% and a negative return on equity of 66.79%. The business’s revenue was up 107.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Burke W. Whitman bought 4,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $49,796.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,632.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,658,232.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

