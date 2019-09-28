ValuEngine Lowers Valhi (NYSE:VHI) to Hold

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:VHI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 54,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,556. Valhi has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Valhi had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 56.09%. The business had revenue of $528.60 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 459,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 246,463 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Valhi in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 201,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 115,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 131,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. 3.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

