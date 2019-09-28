Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Valvoline from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Buckingham Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

VVV stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.88. The company had a trading volume of 550,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,896. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $23.16.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 80.89%. The company had revenue of $613.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

