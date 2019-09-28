Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 99,380 Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,853,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.56% of Tech Data worth $403,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tech Data by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,423,000 after purchasing an additional 52,733 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tech Data by 31.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,386,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,161,000 after buying an additional 334,938 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tech Data by 9.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 715,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,867,000 after buying an additional 61,074 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tech Data by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tech Data by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,693,000 after buying an additional 51,329 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tech Data alerts:

In other news, CFO Charles V. Dannewitz sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Beth E. Simonetti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $157,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,316,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TECD shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tech Data to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup set a $100.00 target price on shares of Tech Data and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

TECD stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.10. The stock had a trading volume of 179,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,451. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tech Data Corp has a 1-year low of $66.93 and a 1-year high of $111.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.62.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.36. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tech Data Corp will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

Tech Data Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.