Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 415,829 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,444,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.05% of BCE worth $429,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. FIL Ltd raised its position in BCE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,041,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of BCE by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,555,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,703 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of BCE by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,015,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,333 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,988,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of BCE by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,216,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BCE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.38 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of BCE to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $48.41. The stock had a trading volume of 679,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,757. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.75 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.75.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. BCE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.601 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. BCE’s payout ratio is 87.82%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

