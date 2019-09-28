Vanguard Group Inc. Has $391.31 Million Position in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,712,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of MSA Safety worth $391,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the first quarter worth $30,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the second quarter worth $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the second quarter worth $164,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the second quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Shares of MSA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.70. 123,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,799. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MSA Safety Inc has a 52 week low of $86.72 and a 52 week high of $114.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.24.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $349.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

In other news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $678,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $92,691.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,410.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.