Vanguard Group Inc. Has $420.47 Million Stock Position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,328,658 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 204,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.07% of Nuance Communications worth $420,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in Nuance Communications by 5.4% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 6,016,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,090,000 after buying an additional 306,700 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at $249,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nuance Communications from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Nuance Communications in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Stefan Ortmanns sold 4,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $76,866.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,350 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Weideman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $96,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,152 shares of company stock worth $1,147,376 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NUAN traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,052,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,914. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

