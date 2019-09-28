Vanguard Group Inc. Has $457.17 Million Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,792,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 796,350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of MGIC Investment worth $457,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth about $80,000. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth about $148,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $61,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTG traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.73. 1,845,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,629,417. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. MGIC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $14.97.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.03 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

